You can't oppress people because you feel offended by them – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo (right) and ex-President Mahama

Oppression of journalists setting a dangerous blueprint, ex-President Mahama

Akufo-Addo's government cannot continue to criminalise speech – Mahama



GIJ, Clergy silent because they are afraid of this dictatorial regime, Mahama



Former President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo against the oppression of people he (Akufo-Addo) feels have offended him.



The ex-president said Akufo-Addo could not continue to criminalise statements against him since offensive speech is a civil issue.



In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Mahama said,

"President Akufo-Addo, you cannot continue to oppress the people, criminalise speech when these matters are essentially civil in nature; if you feel offended by them.



"I am appalled at the growing criminalisation of speech and journalism in Ghana under your watch in this 21st century."



The ex-president went on to list some actions by journalists that were wrongly criminalised, including the detention of radio and TV presenter Captain Smart and the recent arrest of radio presenter Oheneba Boamah Bennie who allegedly made offensive statements against the first family.



He lamented the silence of the senior journalists, the Ghana Journalist Association, and leaders of the various faith-based organisation in the country on frequent abuse of journalists by the government.



"It is even more sad that the Journalists Association and its senior members, many of our clergy and other moral leaders, scared because of the oppressive and dictatorial regime you are running, have remained quiet in the face of this disturbing development in our maturing democracy," he said.