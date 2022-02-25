You can’t pass E-Levy even if Adwoa Safo comes back - NDC MP

Bawa Braimah Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase

The Member of Parliament for Ejura-Sekyedumase, Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed, says the Majority in Parliament will still not make the numbers to pass the E-Levy even if Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo comes back to Parliament.

His comments follow the controversy surrounding Adwoa Safo’s absence from Parliament.



Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo has been absent from parliament for some time.



Due to this, some of her fellow MPs have called her out, pouring their frustrations on her.



According to the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, he was given GHS¢120,000 by the Chief of Staff to be given to Adwoa Safo to entice her to travel to Ghana to join parliamentary sittings.



Kennedy Agyapong also alleged that Adwoa Safo was flown into Ghana on a private jet through an arrangement fronted by the Chief of Staff.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekorba Gyasi Simpremu, Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed said, “We all know what is going on in Parliament. They [Majority] will still not meet the numbers to pass the E-levy even if Adwoa Safo comes to Parliament.”



He also questioned who paid for the private jet that conveyed Adwoa Safo, petitioning the Special Prosecutor to probe in addition to the alleged 120,000 dollars deposited into his account.



Meanwhile, he pleaded with the government to find better ways of helping Ghanaians and developing the country and as well protect its money instead of imposing the E-levy on the citizens.



“We will plead with them that they should look at better ways to protect our money,” he added.