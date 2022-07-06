7
You can’t pay COLA under IMF programme – Austin Gamey

57103005 Austin Gamey is a labour consultant

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Labour Consultant, Mr Austin Gamey has reminded the government that an era where lip services were paid to the act of fiscal discipline will not be tolerated under the watch of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, any form of IMF programme comes with high levels of discipline and more.

“Now that there is a definite announcement that the government is going to surrender to an IMF programme, it presupposes that Ghana’s problem may even be more than what it is today. You cannot use a figure of speech to ensure fiscal discipline when undergoing an IMF programme,” he said.

He said IMF programmes ensure high discipline and paying 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to four striking teacher unions will be devastating for the economy.

The Labour Consultant said this in reaction to demands by four teacher unions for 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to cushion them in the face of economic hardships in the country.

Mr Gamey speaking on Class 93.1 FM’s evening news analysis programme dubbed 505 hosted by Korku Lumor on Monday, July 4, 2022, warned that IMF programmes do not come without conditionalities.

“I agree the workers are suffering looking at the inflation figures but the 20 per cent COLA is not the way to go,” he noted

Source: classfmonline.com
Related Articles: