You can’t promise 24-hour economy when you presided over Dumsor – Adomako Baafi to Mahama

Yaw Adomako Baafi and former President John Dramani Mahama

A former Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Adomako Baafi has slammed ex-President John Mahama over his promise of a 24-hour economy.

He is urging members of the public not to take the former leader seriously with this promise as he is only resorting to populism to get Ghanaians to vote for him come 2024 election.



John Dramani Mahama, the leader of the NDC, has pledged to establish a 24-hour economy as a key pillar of his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.



According to Mr Mahama, such a policy would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the youth.



In a statement commemorating the 2023 International Youth Day, Mr Mahama outlined his administration’s commitment to nurturing a skilled and entrepreneurial youth.

He said, “A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.”



But Yaw Adomako Baafi in an interview on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Tuesday, said Mahama with his poor track record of failing to provide Ghanaians with constant electricity supply cannot establish a 24-hour economy.



“How can someone who is naked person promise to give another person a cloth to put on. You could not provide Ghanaians with constant 24-hour supply of electricity for years when you were President, yet your are promising a 24-hour economy. Various businesses need electricity supply to operate to grow the economy, the manufacturers he mentioned and industries need electricity to work. John Mahama is certainly not somebody we can trust to provide electricity. Ghanaians should treat his promise of a 24-hour economy with the contempt that it deserves,” Adomako Baafi stated.