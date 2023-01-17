You can’t say you're now an NDC because you're not bold - Obiri Boahen to Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Nana Obiri Boahen, a former deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused a leading member of the party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe of defecting to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the only reason why Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe has not stated that he is a member of the NDC now is because he is a coward.



Obiri Boahen, who made these remarks during a Hello FM interview that GhanaWeb monitored, added that Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe ceased to be an NPP member the day he accompanied former President John Dramani Mahama on one of his campaigns.



“Since 2015, Nyaho Tamakloe has been needlessly criticising Nana Akufo-Addo. In 2015 and 2016, Nyaho-Tamakloe accompanied Mahama on his campaign trips, and by operation of law, he ceases to be a member of the NPP.



“You are the one who swore an oath that you are a member of the NPP, but when President Mahama is going to campaign, you accompany him. This means that you cease to be an NPP.



“Only that you are not bold, only that you are a cumbrous soul, and, therefore, you cannot tell the whole world that you have left the NPP,” he said in Twi.



Obiri Boahen also criticised Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe for his recent attacks on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Dr Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the NPP.

He said that even though he supports the flagbearer bid of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe’s attacks on Ken Agyapong are needless and unfounded.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe questioned the Assin Central MP's contribution to the NPP and urged NPP delegates to vote for a presidential candidate with a track record of assisting the party.



Watch the interview in the video below:







