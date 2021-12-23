You can’t sit lazily in your air-conditioned office to tax MoMo – Avedzi slams Ofori-Atta

Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi

parliament fails to approve e-levy

Minority vows to reject 1.75 percent E-levy introduction



2022 budget tagged as controversial, chaotic and confrontational



The Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, has advised Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to adopt a strategy to go after over six million Ghanaians who are not paying tax yet earning incomes rather than introducing E-levy tax.



According to him, Ghanaians will pay the appropriate tax should the Finance Minister leave the comfort of his office with air-conditioning rather than introducing tax the lazy way.



“Who must pay direct tax to the government? Effectively, it is only 2.4 million Ghanaians who pay taxes now, and about 6.8 million Ghanaians are not paying taxes yet they earn income. So it is for the Finance Ministry to go after these people who earn income so that they pay the appropriate tax to the government.”



“Why is Ken Ofori-Atta not going that way? He wants to sit in the comfort of his office with air-conditioning and tax the lazy way,” citinewsroom quoted.

“Who must pay direct tax to the government? Effectively, it is only 2.4 million Ghanaians who pay taxes now, and about 6.8 million Ghanaians are not paying taxes yet they earn income. So it is for the Finance Ministry to go after these people who earn income so that they pay the appropriate tax to the government.”



“Why is Ken Ofori-Atta not going that way? He wants to sit in the comfort of his office with air-conditioning and tax the lazy way," he said.



Parliament has been divided after the finance Minister announced the introduction of 1.75% levy on electronic transactions.



The minority vowed not to approve the budget for reasons that include the suggestion that the introduction of the E-Levy will worsen the plight of Ghanaians.



They, however, demanded that the Finance Minister withdraws entirely the E-levy from the 2022 budget statement and economic policy.