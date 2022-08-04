104
Menu
News

You can’t tag Bawumia with corruption but same can’t be said about Mahama – NAPO

NAPO 11.png Energy Minister and MP for Menhyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister and Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia South, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has said that no human on earth can tag the Vice President of Ghana with corruption.

According to him, even though there have been several allegations of corruption under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration, mentions can never be made of the Vice President in any of the scandals.

“No Ghanaian will compare John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and choose John Mahama. For Mahama, he’s indecisive, incompetent, and tainted with corruption. What happened to the interview he had when he was in Britain?

“No BBC journalist can sit with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and even ask him whether he is corrupt. What about corruption are you going to ask him? Have you heard people mentioning Bawumia’s name personally and linking it to corruption? That comparison is what we want so that we will tell the people who is better and who is worse,” he said on Accra-based Asempa FM.

The Minister acknowledged that times are hard but he was optimistic that the NPP government has two more years to redeem the economy for the people of Ghana.

“By the time we will get to 2024, you will come and say that’s not what we said but rather a four-year horizon. 2024 election will be an interesting one,” he said.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
We've agreed with parties on only 'Ghana Card' for new voters – EC
Headmaster, administrator busted for promoting exams malpractices
The preacher who 'boomed' at NPP thanksgiving service
Lawyer of KNUST 'gang-rape’ students speaks
NAPO 'rips' so-called Nkrumah MoU
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Related Articles: