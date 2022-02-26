You can't treat us like children - Subin MP barks at Bagbin

MP for the Subin Constituency Hon Eugene Boakye Antwi

Member of Parliament(MP) for the Subin Constituency Hon Eugene Boakye Antwi has told the Speaker of Parliament that he cannot shout at lawmakers the way he did.

The Speaker of Parliament while addressing Parliament indicated that the lawmakers make him sick with their attitude.



He indicated that they seem not to understand why they are in the house and therefore anyone who misbehaves will be given to the marshals to walk him/her out.



But speaking in an interview on Accra-based OKAY FM Hon Eugene Boakye Antwi indicated that the Speaker of Parliament was out of order.



He indicated that “some people think that Ghana is still in 1981 when Rawlings did his coup so people wielding some form of power can just be speaking anyhow. If a Lawyer speaks this way, then he leaves much to be desired.

"Since Bagbin became a Speaker, every time we sit, he speaks for one whole hour.



"Meanwhile, we have our order of business. We are not kids in the lawmaking house. Some of us have grandchildren so we are not kids who are in class one for someone to talk to us anyhow.



"What Alban Bagbin is doing someone will one day disrespect him. We can’t fathom what he does there but as a lawyer, he should know better,” he said on OKAY FM.