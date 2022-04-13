You can’t violate the laws of the country and continue to be a citizen – Frank Davis

Frank Davies hails ruling of Supreme Court

Gyakye Quayson should have seized to be an MP since the High Court ruling – Davies



Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties



The Head of the legal team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has hailed the decision of the Supreme Court to enforce the judgement of a high court that prevents James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as MP for Assin North.



Frank Davies said that Gyakye Quayson should have seized to be MP (Member of Parliament) after the Cape Coast High Court judgement but he managed to continue to hold himself as such.

Speaking to the media after the ruling of the Supreme Court on April 4, 2022, Davis said that Gyakye Quayson could not be involved in illegality and still walk around freely.



“From day one when the judgement of the high court was rendered, it was manifestly obvious that James Gyakye Quayson could not hold himself out as a Member of Parliament, he doggedly went on and was attending to the business of the government but today that road has been effectively blocked.



"You can thread the path for too long but it does not give you the right to do things that are irregular, unlawful and an affront to the constitution… one can’t involve in gregarious breach of the constitution and still go around holding himself as a citizen of this country,” he said.



The lawyer added that the judgement of the Supreme Court was apt and in line with the constitution which gives the law justices of the court the power to make determinations on applications before them.

“... because of what we have put before the court, my expectation was that the constitution of the land will be upheld and that the constitution of the land will be given its highest priority and that is what has happened," he added.



The Supreme Court has ruled that the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is not the Member of Parliament for Assin North.



This comes after a citizen of Assin Bereku, by name of Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a high court judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021



The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court judgment but was struck out for failing to file written submissions within the mandatory period

But on April 13, 2022, the apex court, in a 5-2 decision, declared the Assin North constituency vacant.



The case was heard by Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkanoo, Clemence Honyenuga, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y Kulendi.



The two judges who voted in the minority on the case were Justices Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher.



