You cannot be quiet when UTAG is on strike - TEIN to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

National Secretary of the National Democratic Congress' Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN), Ekow Gyan, has asked President Akufo-Addo to, with immediate effect, take an interest in the University Teachers' Association strike.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said TEIN is in support of the demands by UTAG, and the government must take steps in addressing the concerns.



Ekow Gyan expressed worry over the impact of the strike action on students especially, those who are to graduate and those working on their final year projects.



He was also disappointed in the National Labour Commission for forcing UTAG to call off their strike and taking sides with the government instead of being an arbiter in the matter.



He said as students, we have a vested interest in the issue because we are directly affected. Before the strike action, students were writing exams. But the strike has forced schools to cancel the exams. Students who are to send their project work for supervision can no longer do so.

We are supporting UTAG because of the direct frustrations students are going through. We have asked all TEIN members to wear red hand bands in support of UTAG," he said.



He hinted at plans by TEIN to petition NLC and also hold a demonstration in protest against the government should they fail in addressing the concerns raised by UTAG.



"We want NLC to force the government to address the concerns raised by UTAG. If they don't, we will organize a big demonstration to demand from the government to address the concerns raised by UTAG."