You cannot break the '8’ with E-levy – Asa-Asante tells NPP

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asa-Asante, has cautioned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) against its persistence on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday, Dr. Asa-Asante expressed worry over why government has turned death ear to all voices against the implementation of the levy.



According to him, the government’s posture on the Electronic Levy is not politically wise.



“The Public is not saying that don’t collect tax, if you care, you must do something about its magnitude. And the government is not ready to listen to that. I am surprised that the government wants to push it and at the same time wants to “break the 8’. These are the building blocks of a campaign that when you take such a position people pick the bits and pieces together and during the campaign, they throw it out and you are not able to defend.



“I think going forward the government must listen and they must come to terms with the reality that times are hard and that this thing must be reduced a little bit to give them a breather. For me, that is the way to go,” the Political Lecturer urged.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has told supporters of the New Patriotic Party in Kumasi at the just ended National Delegates Conference that ‘breaking the 8’ will be difficult but a possibility if they work together.

The Vice President said the NPP has an enviable track record of performance as compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress.



“Breaking the 8 will not be easy, it has not been done before in our history but if we stand together it is possible and it will be done,” he said to thunderous applause from party supporters.



However, the Political Science Lecturer has a contrary view on winning elections in the country adding that the government must reconsider its decision on the E-levy if it really wants to win the next election.



“We have heard the voices of Ghanaians all over bits and pieces and it gives you a sense of what Ghanaians feel about the bill and it is enough for the representatives to take a position on that. Except that the government’s posture has been something different,” Dr. Asa-Asante stated.