You cannot get a Canadian visa without visiting the embassy - Immigration consultant warns against fraudsters

Visa applicants would need to visit the Canadian embassy for biometric registration

Source: SVTV Africa

The US-based Ghanaian licensed immigration consultant, Stephen Awudi, has cautioned Ghanaians on the tricks some travel agents pull to extort money from naive people.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Stephen revealed that it is not always necessary for a visa applicant to go for an interview before being granted a visa. However, it is important to visit the Canadian embassy for at least a biometric registration.



“For Canadian visas, you don’t usually go for an interview, but some circumstances may require an interview. For spousal sponsorship application, they might call for an interview if they suspect that the marriage is fake.”



“Also, an applicant will be interviewed if it is a work visa, especially if they find something fishy about the application. But you will not be interviewed if it is a work visa,” he explained.

Mr Awudi further indicated that Canada visa applicants must be wary of agents who promise visas without visiting the embassy.



“One sure thing is that you would have to visit the embassy for the biometric registration if you are 18 and above. For instance, if I apply online for someone in Ghana, they would need to go to the visa application centre for their biometrics. If you don’t go through that process, then you have been scammed,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Moreover, the immigration consultant added that getting a tourist visa is much easier to get than a visiting visa. According to him, the immigration ministry believes that if the applicant has family in Canada, it is likely that they will persuade the foreigner to stay.