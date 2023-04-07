You cannot remain silent when Akufo-Addo is appointing NPP members to the EC – MP to Council of State

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, is questioning if the Council of State is in existence and still advising the President as the constitution requires.

The lawmaker is also wondering if the President is ignoring the advice of the Council on matters including the recent appointment of Electoral Commission board members known to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He has challenged the Council to speak if they are not aware of what is happening.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swore in three new Electoral Commission (EC) governing board members in March.



They included Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng Salima, Ahmed Tijani, and Dr. Peter Appiahene.

Civil society organizations, including CODEO, have asked two members to resign because they are affiliated with the NPP.



Dr. Apaak, in a tweet, asserted that this appointment is unacceptable and the Council of State should sit unconcerned and allow this to happen.



"Do we still have a Council of State in Ghana? With all the happenings in Ghana its either the Council has reneged on its duties or NADAA has simply ignored its advice. NADAA appoints NPP activists as commissioners of the EC and that is acceptable? The Council must speak.”