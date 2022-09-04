7
Menu
News

You cannot solve Ghana's economic crisis – Adongo tells Ofori-Atta

Isaac Adongo121211131312 Isaac Adongo

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Isaac Adongo, NDC MP, Bolgatanga Central, has stated that Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister, lacks the capacity to turn Ghana's economic fortunes around.

According to him, Ghana’s economic crisis has worsened under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta, who heads the Finance Ministry, therefore, there is a need for some changes at the ministry.

Adongo's latest reaction comes after President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in Ofori-Atta despite the economic downturn that has seen Ghana return to the IMF for a bailout.

The MP retorted that “if you know how to manage an economy better, you don’t run it into a mess. You are in a mess because you don’t have the capacity."

To Isaac Adongo, managers of the economy at the Ministry of Finance are also inadequate to put the economy on track and the continuous stay of Ken Ofori-Atta at the ministry has reflected badly on the President.

“We need a very serious leadership change at the Ministry of Finance and a restructuring of the Ministry of Finance itself to deliver the combination of skill set and expertise required for the management of a modern economy.

“Unfortunately, we have a president who doesn’t even understand what it means to manage an economy, and he is comfortable with the mess and the malaise,” Isaac Adongo observed.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE