You claim Agyinasare is not from God but went to him for prayers – Kumchacha to Ken Agyapong

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha, has stated that his recent criticism of the New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agypong is not borne out of malice.

According to Kumchacha who recently accused Kennedy Agyapong of being a hypocrite, he has a lot of respect for the Assin Central MP but cannot shy away from some pronouncements he has made in the past.



“With the advent of social media and the kind of world we live in today, whatever you do or say comes back to you in the future. If you decide to contest for office everything you have done in the past including from your school days will be brought up," he said.



“Kennedy in the past said Reverend Agyanasare is not from God and that all the miracles he performed are not real. He said it on Net2 TV. The next thing we saw was Kennedy Agyapong attending a programme hosted by Reverend Owusu Ansah and Agyinasare. The same Agyinasare who was accused of not being a man of God prayed for Kennedy Agyapong. You said he is not from God so how does end up praying for you?” Kumchacha questioned during an interview on Mama Radio.



Kennedy Agyapong a few years back waged a battle against pastors in Ghana claiming that a lot of them were false and were using the name of God to scam innocent citizens.

In his recent rants against Kennedy Agyapong, Kumchacha who has also declared his intention to contest the 2024 presidential election, called on Ghanaians to ignore the MP since he has spoken against the same churches he is now visiting.







GA/ESA