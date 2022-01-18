You compromised Bagbin’s security not government – Paul Amaning slams NDC

Eastern Region NPP Chairman hopeful, Paul Amaning

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Region New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful, has blamed the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for jeopardising the security fabric of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

According to him, the letter purportedly written to the Speaker by the military high command announcing the removal of the military detail on the basis that they were improperly assigned was leaked to the press by the NDC leadership in Parliament.



He added that the document to the Speaker’s office was a classified document that should not be leaked to people who do not need to know.



Paul Amaning said this in an interview with Kwaku Dawuro, host of 'Anopa Nkomo' morning show on Accra 107.7 FM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



“The military as a body detests being drawn into petty politics,” he cautioned.

He stated that the military cannot be blamed for what has transpired between the office of the Speaker and the military hierarchy on the matter of security of the Speaker of Parliament.



He further extricated the military from any wrongdoing in the matter of the improper assignment of the military details as part of the security of the Speaker of Parliament.



He maintained that “There had not been any Speaker of Parliament who had military details in the history of protection for Speakers since the advent of the 1992 Constitutional dispensation. All Speaker’s had police protection as part of the Article 71 office holders.”