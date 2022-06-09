You could be jailed if you don’t stop the illegal felling of trees - Forestry Commission

Forestry Commission

The Eastern Regional head of the Forestry Commission, Robert Kommson, says individuals who intend felling trees situated in or around their compound should seek permission from them before doing so.

He stressed that it was a crime to fall a tree without a permit adding, that when an illegal chainsaw operator, is arrested the person could be jailed if found guilty of the law.



He, therefore, advised illegal chainsaw operators to stop depleting the forest reserves or face their wrath.



Mr. Koomson indicated that issues of indiscriminate cutting down of trees in the region had become a major problem, with their negative impact on our society.



According to him, they have made efforts to protect the forest but were distracted by chainsaw operators, a situation he describes has been a headache in the area.

Meanwhile, In an effort by the Forestry Commission to restore a Greener environment in the country, the Commission in the region has urged Ghanaians to play a part in the government’s “Green Ghana” project launched by President Nana Akufo Addo last year.



Mr. Robert Koomson mentioned that the tree planting exercise would see the government plant at least 20 million trees this year.



The seedlings include; Ofram, Denya, Emire, Mahogany, Cedrela, Cassia, and other different tree species.