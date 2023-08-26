You could be lynched for defending Bawumia – Amaliba warns ex-NPP MP

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has cautioned Issah Fuseini, a former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), against openly supporting Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential aspirations.

Amaliba's words were a response to Fuseini's statements suggesting that Bawumia would carry forward the legacies of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if given the opportunity.



Speaking on a panel discussion on TV3 on August 25, 2023, he cautioned that projecting Bawumia as the bearer of Akufo-Addo's legacies could potentially ignite public outrage.



He stated that such a declaration, given the widespread dissatisfaction with Akufo-Addo's performance, might lead to negative consequences, including anger from the populace.



"He came to Ghana and we made him a vice president. He has run this country into the ground because he is the head of the economic management team, and you sit here boldly and tell the people of Ghana that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will continue with this abysmal performance of Akufo-Addo?"



He highlighted that Dr. Bawumia holds a significant role in the economic management team and cannot be disassociated from the state of the economy.



He noted that public discontent with the current government and its economic impact should not be underestimated.



"When you go out and they lynch you, you will say why have they lynched you? Do you know the anger in people?

"Do you know how many people want the end of this government?" Amaliba cautioned.





You sit here boldly and tell the people of Ghana that Dr. Bawumia will continue his legacy of Akufo-Addo and when you go out and they lynch you then you question them. Do you know the anger in people? - Abraham Amaliba tells Issah Fuseini#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/3gbJlYL49s — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 25, 2023

AM/SARA

