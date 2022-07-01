You couldn’t ‘save’ the economy when there was no global crisis - Annoh-Dompreh tells Mahama

Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh says former President John Mahama's recent commentary on Ghana’s economy is 'unfortunate'.

According to him, the former president could not save the country’s economy during his tenure when there was no global crisis – hence, must be the last to criticize the incumbent.



“Sir [John Mahama] under your watch, you even run to the IMF for policy credibility, even without this novel global economic challenge and Covid-19.” The lawmaker jabbed



His utterances come after Mr Mahama said the Nana Addo-led government had performed woefully after promising a smooth economy.



He is however piling pressure on the government to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



“Due to the nature and depth of our economic problems, this government virtually has no other sustainable option,” Mr Mahama said at the launch of a think tank known as Think Progress Ghana.

According to him, any IMF programme will be expected to come up with terms that will ensure fiscal discipline.



“That is one of the things this government lacks. They don’t have fiscal discipline and that is why they are even afraid to go into an IMF programme,” the former President remarked.



But, Frank Annoh-Dompreh in a tweet perceives Mr Mahama as a mendacious person who has failed to commend the Nana Addo-led government for managing the economy despite the crunch.



“Clearly you [Mahama] cannot commend the NPP for political reasons but, within your heart, you know the truth.” He noted.