You criticized Mahama when a pin dropped, why stop now? – Clergy questioned

John Dramani Mahama

Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Haruna Amalibah, has described the clergy in Ghana as hypocrites for refusing to point out the ills of the Akufo-Addo government when they were vocal during former President Mahama’s tenure.

Although a Christian, Haruna Amalibah says he has a problem when it comes to the clergy in Ghana at present.



“Christ did not come into the world to only save the lost but to also restore justice. When Mahama was President didn’t we hear them [clergy] speak out in this country? Even if a pin fell they commented on that. No one is asking them to do the bidding of the NDC but they have to do the right thing. Now their actions have revealed the kind of hypocrites they are,” he shared in a panel discussion with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



Describing the clergy as the biggest critics of former President Mahama’s government, he added, “we expect them to criticize the NPP gov’t too if they were not criticizing the NDC out of their own selfish interest or with tribal and ethnocentric sentiments. If their criticisms were genuine then we need them to come out and speak against happenings in the ruling government.”



In a confrontation which was captured on camera, Appiah Stadium, an NDC communicator was seen engaging Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante at a funeral in the Ashanti Region.



In what initially appeared to be the exchange of pleasantries, Appiah Stadium queried the Reverend Minister over what he describes as the clergy’s “silence on national issues under President Akufo-Addo, unlike it happened under his boss, John Mahama.”

The exchanges became heated with Appiah Stadium asking the man of God: “Are you sure you are not a hypocrite?” He also told Rev Prof Asante that God would, one day, question him on his silence, to which the cleric retorted: “God will judge you more than me”, adding: “He [God] will cut your head”.



Appiah Stadium would have the last word, responding: “He [God] will cut your stomach; liar!”



Haruna Amalibah insists Appiah Stadium was lenient with the Reverend Minister and called him [Appiah Stadium] a patriot for taking the clergy on. “Appiah Stadium rebuked Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante because he is a patriotic citizen. Has the clergy spoken about corruption in Ghana? Have they spoken about the causalities from the Ayawaso by-election and the 2020 general elections?”



The politician who believes in consistency reiterated, “If they criticized happenings under former President Mahama, then they should do same with President Akufo-Addo.”