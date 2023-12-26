You deserve to be lashed – Gabby Otchere-Darko blasts contractor over slow pace of work

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the New Patriotic party and a cousin to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has decried the commitment of the contractor working on the flyover across the Spintex Road a the Flower Pot Junction in Accra.

According to Gabby, while funding for the project remains secured, the contractor has been going about the project as though it is a part time charity work.



While describing the contractor’s commitment as annoying, Gabby alluded that such conduct qualified the contractor for lashing.



“If a road contractor deserves to be lashed then it is the one building the Flower Pot Junction flyover across Spintex Road. They work as if it is a part time charity job even though there’s secured funding for the project. Galling!” he wrote in a Facebook post.



The Flower Pot overpass currently under construction forms part of a $145 million project by the government of Ghana along the Tema Motorway.

The project despite its promise to ease traffic congestion upon completion has led to heavy traffic on the stretch.







GA/KPE