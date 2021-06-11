‘You did your best, till your sudden demise’ - Youth of YPAG eulogises former Greening Ghana Ambassador)

Procession by school children and residents through the town in honor of the ambassador

Source: Seidu Ushawu, Contributor

The Greening Ghana Project was mooted to address environmental menaces like deforestation, illegal mining(galamsey), illegal Chain Saw operations, etc and their attendant ramifications that are robbing the nation of our water bodies, forest reserve, wild life habitat and other natural resources.

The Project seeks to ensure restoration of wild life habitat, forest reserves and outside forest reserves, by planting trees.. with target groups for the exercise being schools, communities, churches, youth groups, among others



It is in view of this that as the then President to the Youth For Progressive Action Ghana [YPAG] and Greening Ghana Ambassador, you employed WALKING as your modus operandi[so you could reach out to all and sundry] in sensitizing the general public



You WALKED cross country speaking to the good people of Ghana on why/the need to protect/preserve our natural resources such as forest reserves, wildlife habitat and our water bodies



Your last mission until your demise was that of the Greening Ghana Day on the 14th February, 2014, where you walked from Cape Coast to Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District, under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources with the theme for the year- “Protecting Our Forests and Water Bodies for a Better Ghana.”



The 90km journey which took us 2 days, gave you the opportunity to create environmental awareness in the various communities along the way.

At the grand durbar that was held as part of the programme, and chaired by the then DCE- Mr. Bossman Osei Hyiamang Jnr, you.. reminiscing your youthful days, spoke with nostalgia on how the River Pra which was pearly blue in colour and served as drinking water, a fishing abode, tourist attraction, and many other purposes to the community and nation at large had lost its worth to a selfish few.. as you passionately appealed to all and sundry to be mindful of our attitude towards our environment by referring to the National Pledge and the lyrics in Ephraim Amu’ song “YEN ARA YEN ASASE NI”



The day ended with a procession on the major streets of the town by school children and residents, and ended on the River Pra, where you again poured your sentiments on the state of the water body



As we embark on this year’s exercise from today, unfortunately in your absence, YPAG wishes you very well wherever you may be now.. as we pledge to uphold and continue with the good works you began, till we meet again.



Rest Well, Soldier!