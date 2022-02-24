You didn’t go to Parliament as an independent candidate - John Boadu 'fires' Adwoa Safo

The absence of the Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament(MP) continues to dominate in the political arena with the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) describing it as a "headache".

Adwoa Safo has been accused of trying to sabotage the ruling administration. The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong says her absence is disrupting government business in Parliament.



He added, "A whole minister, Cabinet Minister, demanding that now she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before . . . " returning to Parliament.



Meanwhile, Adwoa Safo’s aide Nana Dubin Kwapong has denied the allegation; describing it as unfortunate and ridiculous. He insists the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has not demanded to be made a Deputy Majority Leader.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, John Boadu said because the Dome-Kwabenya MP didn't go to Parliament as an independent candidate, she owes the party an explanation.

"With our situation, if one or two people absent themselves from Parliament, it gives us headache . . . so this one is also giving us headache . . . we need to take an action because we can’t let one person take anybody for granted. You didn’t go to parliament as an independent candidate; you went on the ticket of the party and so even if you’ve travelled, you write to offer an explanation . . . it’s time for the party to take the necessary action".



According to him, " . . if we get to a point of going for a by-election, why not?"



Listen to him in the video below:



