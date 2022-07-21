You didn’t post your own father on his birthday – Bobie slams Anyidoho over Mills grave saga

Bobie Ansah [R] has accused Koku Anyidoho [L] of being a hypocrite

Koku Anyidoho leads construction works at late president Mills grave

Atta Mills family angry with Koku Anyidoho



Bobie Ansah accuses Anyidoho of being a hypocrite



Broadcaster, Kwabena Bobie Ansah, has accused the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, of exhibiting hypocrisy over the brouhaha surrounding the late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.



The family of the late president of Ghana has been accusing Koku Anyidoho, who was Director of Communications at the Presidency during the tenure of late President Mills, of going beyond his remits to supervise the reconstruction of their relative’s grave.



According to the family, the CEO of Atta Mills Institute had no power to undertake such an exercise, especially without their consent.



Wading into the controversy, Bobie Ansah who is equally not enthused about Koku Anyidoho’s actions has accused him of being a hypocrite.

According to the broadcaster, Mr Anyidoho who says he is motivated to honour the legacy of Prof. Mills failed to celebrate his "own" father when he turned 82 years on July 13, 2022.



“This 13 July 2022 was the 82nd birthday celebration for Koku’s biological father General Anyidoho and my brother just ignored to post his achievements nor even his picture. How can you dump your own blood? Koku agu manim ase Pa Pa! Atanfo sere me!” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Meanwhile, the family of President Mills has threatened to deal with Koku Anyidoho for disrespecting them and desecrating the grave of the former president.



The family led by Samuel Mills, a brother of the late president, has on various platforms expressed anger over Koku Anyidoho’s actions.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



GA/FNOQ