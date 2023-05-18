'You didn't shout 'aduru me so' when we needed someone to mount the witness box'– NPP MP takes swipe at Alan

Dr. Kwame Ayew Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for Afiduase-Asokore in the Ashanti Region, has taken a swipe at the campaign team of former Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

According to the MP, individuals like Mr. Kyerematen, contrary to his campaign mantra of 'aduru me so' (it is my turn), were nowhere to be found when the party needed a star witness for their 2012 Supreme Court election petition.



"When we (NPP) needed someone to go to court and represent the party, we didn't hear any 'aduru me so,' meaning 'it is my turn,' or 'me baa y3 aky3,' meaning 'I've been in line for long'," he stated during a phone interview on Wontumi TV.



He noted that it was the competence and courage of then vice-presidential candidate of the Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, that led him to be the party's star witness during the trial.



"He matched the NDC lawyers based on the pink sheets by telling them, 'You and I were not there,'" he stated.



John Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to go head-to-head in the NPP's flagbearership contest slated for later this year.

Ahead of the election, Dr. Bawumia has received wide endorsement from party leaders, government members, including ministers of the current administration, and MPs such as the Afiduase-Asokore Constituency MP.



However, Mr. Kyerematen's camp has maintained that their candidate is the rightful choice for flagbearer of the party as he is next in line following the end of Akufo-Addo's tenure.







GA/BOG