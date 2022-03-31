You don't believe in Supreme Court, yet expect their verdict on E-Levy - Mireku Duker mocks Minority

George Mireku Duker

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has lampooned the Minority in Parliament over their law suit to prevent President Nana Akufo-Addo from assenting to the E-Levy Bill.

The E-Levy Bill was passed by Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 after the Minority walked out of the chamber in protest against the Bill.



The Minority claims the approval of the Bill is unconstitutional and has dragged the Attorney General to the Supreme Court.



Minority Seeks Reliefs



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa including other members of the Minority seek relief as follows:



“a. A declaration that on the authority of the Supreme Court case of Justice Abdulai v. Attorney-General, Writ No. J1/07/2022 dated 9th March 2022, the constitutional quorum number for decision-making and voting within the meaning of Article 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution is 138 Members of Parliament out of the 275 Members of Parliament and not 137 Members of Parliament.

b. A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of articles 2(1)(b) and 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, there was no quorum to enable the 137 Members of Parliament of the Majority Caucus present in Parliament on 29th March 2022 to pass the Electronic Transactions Levy (‘’E-Levy’’).



c. A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the passing of the Electronic Transactions Levy (‘’E-Levy’’) by the 137 Members of Parliament of the Majority Caucus present in Parliament on the 29th March 2022 without the requisite quorum number of 138 Members of Parliament present in Parliament is null and void and of no legal effect.



d. An order of the Honourable Court setting aside the passing of the Electronic Transactions Levy (‘’E-Levy’’) by the 137 Members of Parliament of the Majority Caucus present in Parliament on the 29th March 2022 as a nullity.



e. Any other order(s) the Honourable Court may deem fit.”



Mireku Duker Blasts Minority

Hon. George Mireku Duker, during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', took on the Minority asking them how they intend to go to the Supreme Court after bastardizing the court.



His comment was related to utterances of the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and his colleagues against the Supreme Court after it declared that Deputy Speakers in Parliament are Members of Parliament and can vote on matters in the august House.



Mr. Haruna Iddrisu and members of the Minority disparaged the court claiming the Justices who heared the case had given the verdict in favor of the E-Levy Bill and the incumbent government.



Their position was seen to be insulting to the integrity of the Judiciary but no apology was offered by the Minority.



Hon. Mireku Duker therefore found it ridiculous that the Minority would want to go to the Supreme Court to plead their case.

''They say they are going to court. It's good but I want them to be consistent. At a point, they say they don't believe in the judgement of the court. Consistency is very relevant because it borders on conscience and people are watching as well as listening to us. You claim you don't believe in the Supreme Court but now you're sending your case to the Supreme Court. Let's accord respect to the institutions that we, as Parliamentarians, have built," he said.



He however believed the law suit is just a show-off to their supporters.



''We should note that, at a point, we can't lambast and disgrace them, then on another leg, we stand somewhere and say we are going to court," he rubbished the suit.