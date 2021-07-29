You don't expect Akufo-Addo or me to enforce your law - Roads Minister to Assembly members

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

• Some Ghanaians have begun trading around the Pokuase interchange

• Roads Minister has charged Assembly members not to allow traders take over the interchange



• Videos of traders selling around the interchange have been circulating on social media



The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has made it clear that it is neither his responsibility, nor that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that people do not trade around the newly constructed interchange at Pokuase in Accra.



According to him, it is the duty of the Assembly to enforce its laws to prevent people from undertaking such activities within the jurisdiction.



He noted that the Assembly and the Ga North MCE have the power to stop these indisciplined citizens.



His outburst comes after videos went viral on social media showing how traders were selling around the interchange.

In an interview with the media after touring the completed project, the Roads Minister said, “You don’t expect the president or me to come and do this enforcement in your jurisdiction. Why is it that you allow people to do whatever they want without policing them? The power is in your hands and you expect someone to come and do your work for you with all the powers that you have?”



The Pokuase interchange is recognized as the largest interchange in West Africa.



The consulting firm in charge of constructing the interchange, Associated Consultants Limited, has stated that the project cost is about US$74 million.



Work on the interchange began in 2017 and was commissioned on Friday, July 9, 2021.



