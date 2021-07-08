'You don't expect MPs to ride on commercial buses, it's not fair' - Former MP

Ex-MP for Mion Abdul-Aziz Mohammed

The immediate past MP for Mion, Mr Mohammed Abdul-Aziz, has said it would be “unfair” for Ghanaians to expect their lawmakers to be riding on commercial buses to their constituencies.

Justifying the need for $28-million car loan facility tabled before parliament by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for the 275 MPs, Mr Abdul-Aziz told Kofi Oppong Asamoah on the Class Morning Show: “These are MPs that we have elected to represent us in parliament, to make laws for this country and to hold the executive accountable, to play an oversight role.”



“We are talking of a parliament that has a duty to impose and withdraw taxes, a parliament that has a duty to scrutinise or supervise international transactions that range in billions of dollars and, so, you must be able to cater for them in a manner that will not compromise them in the discharge of their duties,” he argued.



"And, so, he noted, “that is very important.”



The office of an MP, he said, “is in two locations: one is the chamber of parliament in Accra and also your constituency.”



“You are required to constantly engage your constituents to get feedback for government policies that will also inform your debate on the floor of parliament. That is supposed to be the case.”

Citing himself as an example, Mr Abdul-Aziz said: “When I was in the 7th parliament, I made sure I went to my constituency every other week.”



Further, he said, “I know some MPs, especially the Minority Leader, who virtually visits the constituency every week.”



“You don’t expect him to go and take a commercial bus from Accra to Tamale or to Wa or Navrongo,” he noted.



Asked ‘why not?’ by Oppong Asamoah, the former MP retorted: “That will not be fair.”



“These are people that you’ve elected to represent you; you must provide them with the amenities that will enable them to deliver and deliver well,” he insisted.