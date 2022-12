You don’t give what belongs to God to the poor - Pastor tells congregants

Reverend Kwadwo Boateng Bempah of the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church

Reverend Kwadwo Boateng Bempah of the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church has advised Christians to be discerning in their attempts to be generous by giving to the needy.

The senior pastor emphasized in his sermon to his congregation that some poor people are suffering the consequences of their bad decisions, as such, Christians need discernment before deciding to give to the poor.



The man of God is shown in a 22-second video posted by a Twitter user, saying “Even what belongs to God we don’t give to the poor because the reason why they are poor nobody knows, it is not every poor person you have mercy upon, some of them are going through the punishment of Satan and others, and that is why sometimes when giving to the poor you need discernment."





— Strawberry NG News (@StrawberryNG) December 8, 2022

AM/WA