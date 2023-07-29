‘You don’t have brain to make an argument?’ – Adom-Otchere fights critics on TV

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Good Evening Ghana host, Paul Adom-Otchere has taken a swipe at critics of his recent presentation on the source of missing funds from the home of former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s residence.

Adom-Otchere, dedicated a substantial amount of the introduction of his July 27 edition to critics some of whom, he accused of insulting him even in the face of compelling presentations that he made.



Among other points, he stressed that it was the compelling and evidence-based nature of his presentations that made them believable adding that no viewer was compelled to believe his points or views on issues.



“I make a presentation on television, fortunately for me. You don’t agree or for some reason, you don’t like it, your response is Paul Adom-Otchere is an animal, ei, why?



“You don’t have brain to make an argument? You went to JSS, you went to SSS, your mother paid your school fees, you don’t know that you have to develop a brain to make an argument? The most ridiculous one I heard, a guy said ‘he is going to talk and people will believe it.’



“But do we put a gun on people’s head to believe it? We are making a compelling argument, that is why people believe it, if it is compelling, you can’t do anything about it, you have to believe it,” he stressed.



Adom-Otchere said he found out that he was trending on Twitter when his child approached him with some of the critical comments and trolling he was being subjected to on social media.

His narrative that of the US$ million missing at the house of the embattled former minister, US$800,000 belonged to her late brother generated a lot of backlash with people accusing him of stating alternative facts contrary to what the police had presented in the charge sheet.



Adom-Otchere was the first to introduce the late Nana Akwasi Essan II to the conversation, linking him to US$800,000 of the missing sum.



In giving a profile of the man who died at the age of 60, Adom-Otchere emphasized that he had done well for himself by way of businesses that he owned prior to death.



Three major points Adom-Otchere said about the deceased were:



a. He was Numuahene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The Asantehene was actually the Chief Mourner at his burial in a flyer sighted by GhanaWeb



b. He was a farmer and contractor

c. He was also into the manufacture and supply of security boots, an outfit that supplied boots in Ghana and the sub-region.



He died in 2022 and was buried in the same year; before the burial, he was laid in state at the family house at Bantama, near Bantama Parliament, Bantama High Street between 27 – 28 April 2022.



The Good Evening Ghana host explained on the July 25 edition of his show that the late brother, gave the sum of US$800,000 to their late mother, who also transferred same to Cecilia Dapaah with the agreement of other siblings.



"This is Nana Akwasi Essan II, he is a chief and Cecilia Dapaah’s brother who unfortunately died at early and ripe age of 60 and that happened very recently and soon after, the mother also died.



"The US$800,000 was reported to the police and described to belong to Cecilia Dapaah’s brother… as is on the charge sheet. This 800,000 dollars is controversial because it doesn’t belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.



"According to what Cecilia Dapaah wrote to the police which is what is in the charge sheet right now as I am speaking to you, and it was written months ago. It is for her brother who died months ago at the age of 60."

Adom-Otchere also spoke extensively about the source of other cash sums discovered to have been stolen by the house maids.



