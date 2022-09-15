1
You don’t have control over Ghana Card issuance – Afriyie Ankrah to ‘stubborn’ EC boss

Afriyie Ankrah At Press Conference E1607389532770 750x375 Election Director of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The Election Director of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has said the EC’s decision to use the Ghana Card for voting in subsequent elections will be resisted by his party.

Speaking to Prince Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, the former minister said there is available data that shows the NIA is finding it difficult to issue cards to Ghanaians who have registered for the national ID.

To him, the decision by the EC when the NIA is struggling to serve persons who should have received their cards by now does not make sense.

“There are current challenges associated with the acquisition of the Ghana Card and the EC chairperson has no control over that so why do you take a decision you can’t control?” he said in Akan.

