You don’t have the powers to give us justice – Macho Kaaka’s family bounces Ejura committee

Macho was attacked by a mob

• The family of Kaaka says it has no confidence in the three-member committee established to probe the Ejura incident

• The family also accused the committee of making prejudicial comments



• It will therefore not make an appearance at the committee's hearing



The family of late social activist Ibrahim Moahmmed popularly known as Macho Kaaka has notified the Interior Minister of its decision not to honor an invitation to appear before the three-member committee of inquiry set up to probe the melee at Ejura on June 29.



The family in a statement issued on Thursday, July 8, 2021 said that after monitoring the sittings of the committee for the past three days, it does not have confidence in it's ability to investigate and unravel the mystery behind the murder of their relative.



The family also accused the members of the committee of making comments which are prejudicial and expose their bias on the issue.



It also noted that some of the persons who have appeared before the committee could act as witnesses in the criminal case currently being pursued.

“We, the family of Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed, regret to formally notify you of our decision to not participate in the ongoing public inquisition, which is purportedly concerned with the “circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021.



“Our regret with the decision to not establish this inquiry using the powers provided for under Article 278 of the 1992 Constitution. We are concerned that the failure to institute a proper Commission of Inquiry under Article 278, means that this Committee of inquiry does not have the powers, rights and privileges of the High Court or a Justice of the High Court at a trial. As such, the Committee has no power to (a) enforce the attendance of witnesses and examine them on oath,” the statement said.



It added: “Watching the proceedings over the past few days, we have found the Committee’s inability to enforce the attendance of witnesses and examine them on oath as well as to compel any documents, to be very puzzling. We are also concerned that these restrictions put the Committee in a position where it can neither vet, validate nor substantiate any statements made before it; nor cross-examine the testimonies of the witnesses on the basis of facts independently procured”.



Meanwhile the committee has requested for an extension of their mandate from the initial ten days to sixteen.



The Committee members requested the Ejurahene and his elders to "inform and sensitize the residents, especially those with relevant information to avail themselves to testify before the Committee,” parts of their statement read.



“Considering the testimonies yet to be taken, the Committee is requesting for an extension of the deadline to complete its work to Friday, the 16th day of July 2021,” the letter read.