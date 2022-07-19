'You don't own the party' comment: Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong

NPP elects new national executives

Chairman Wontumi, 14 regional chairmen endorse John Boadu



Kennedy Agyapong asks Wontumi to 'cool down'



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako (alias Chairman Wontumi) has responded to a critique of Kennedy Agyapong, against him leading fourteen (14) other regional chairmen to endorse John Boadu.



In an interview with Angel FM, Chairman Wontumi contended that everybody has an opinion that can be shared on a variety of issues if one belongs to a party.



He stressed that what remains important at the moment is the party’s focus to forge ahead after the just-ended National Delegates Conference which took place over the weekend.

“Everybody has the right to express himself when he belongs to a party. It doesn’t show ‘anything’ when you express yourself. What is important is that the NPP has done what no other political party has done so we are moving forward.



“At 12 o’clock today [July 18], all regional chairmen will be meeting our national Chairman and the General Secretary to call on NEC. We will be looking at ways to elect a new national council for the party to start moving."



Specifically speaking to criticisms about him leading an endorsement of John Boadu, he responded: “This is not important. But everybody can also share their opinion,” the businessman said.



Chairman Wontumi in the lead-up to the NPP’s national annual delegates conference led fourteen (14), other regional chairmen, to endorse John Boadu who came up against a strong contender in Justin Frimpong Kodua.





The conduct of Chairman Wontumi did not please Kennedy Agyapong who said it was wrong for them to have openly endorsed a candidate.



To this end, he asked Chairman Wontumi to ‘cool down’ as he was not the owner of NPP.



“My brother Wontumi should cool down. He should cool down [because] he doesn’t own this party. He doesn’t at all. He has to cool down.”



“All of them have been embarrassed. If it had been anywhere, all the chairmen would resigned” the Assin Central MP said in an interview with Accra-based TV3.





John Boadu lost his General Secretary position to Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua who polled 2,857 votes compared to the former who obtained 2,524 votes.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







DS/SARA