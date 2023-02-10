4
Menu
News

‘You don’t solve your problems by sacrificing the aged’ – Sophia Akuffo

Sophia Akuffo At Central Univ Sophia Akuffo is the immediate-past Chief Justice of Ghana

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first appointee of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has expressed her disappointment in the president for trying to solve his economic problems by hanging the vulnerable.

She said that it is wickedness for the government to sacrifice the profits of people who have worked their entire lives serving the country, just so that it can solve its own problems of fixing the economy.

Speaking at the forefront of the Ministry of Finance in Accra, where some pensioners have been picketing since Monday, February 6, 2023, she said the last thing the Akufo-Addo government should have been done was to think of touch pension funds.

“I find this wicked; I find it disrespectful; I find it unlawful; I find it totally wrong. Period. Because you don’t solve your problems by sacrificing your aged. That’s the last thing you should do especially when we don’t have any services that are specially geared at the comfort and the relief of the aged,” she said.

The immediate-past Chief Justice of Ghana joined her fellow retirees at the Ministry of Finance on Friday, February 10, 2023, to picket over the government’s intention to involve the bonds of pensioners in its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

AE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius