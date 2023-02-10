‘You don’t solve your problems by sacrificing the aged’ – Sophia Akuffo

Sophia Akuffo is the immediate-past Chief Justice of Ghana

The first appointee of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Ghana’s Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has expressed her disappointment in the president for trying to solve his economic problems by hanging the vulnerable.

She said that it is wickedness for the government to sacrifice the profits of people who have worked their entire lives serving the country, just so that it can solve its own problems of fixing the economy.



Speaking at the forefront of the Ministry of Finance in Accra, where some pensioners have been picketing since Monday, February 6, 2023, she said the last thing the Akufo-Addo government should have been done was to think of touch pension funds.



“I find this wicked; I find it disrespectful; I find it unlawful; I find it totally wrong. Period. Because you don’t solve your problems by sacrificing your aged. That’s the last thing you should do especially when we don’t have any services that are specially geared at the comfort and the relief of the aged,” she said.

The immediate-past Chief Justice of Ghana joined her fellow retirees at the Ministry of Finance on Friday, February 10, 2023, to picket over the government’s intention to involve the bonds of pensioners in its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



AE/BOG