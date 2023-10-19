You don’t take KT Hammond to court as a victim - KT Hammond to lawyers of Gyakye Quayson

Minister for Trade and Industry, KT Hammond

Following the dismissal of the contempt case against him by the Accra High Court, the Minister for Trade and Industry, KT Hammond, made a statement addressing the lawyers of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

In his response, he said, "The judge was very articulate to the point, very legal in her analysis, and very clear, and in the end, freedom of speech has been vindicated," citinewsroom.com reports.



KT Hammond went on to emphasize that the lawyers representing Quayson should understand that "you don't take KT Hammond to court as a victim."



He referenced statements made by Abraham Amaliba, one of Quayson's lawyers, in which he referred to KT Hammond as a victim in the case.



KT Hammond firmly stated, "I am no one's victim at all. They should go back and read the rudiments of the law."

The contempt case against KT Hammond was related to comments he made during a media interview that were considered prejudicial to the criminal case against Quayson, who is facing charges related to dual citizenship.



However, in its ruling on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the court found insufficient evidence to secure a conviction, leading to the dismissal of the case.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA