‘You don’t think before talking’ – Yamin blasts former Methodist Bishop over attack on Mahama

Bosomtwe Ayensu Retired Methodist Bishop Rt. Rev. Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

A former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister under the past NDC government, Joseph Yamin, has lambasted a retired Methodist Bishop Rt.Rev. Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu for speaking ill of former president John Dramani Mahama.

Mahama incurred the wrath of the retired bishop who has showcased on many occasions his hatred for the NDC after he said the NDC will scrap the E-Levy Act in their next government.

Bishop Ayensu said Mahama was not going to win power to scrap the Levy that is generating revenue for the country at austere times.

But speaking on Power FM’s Dwaboase programme, the outspoken politician stated that the former Methodist Bishop for Obuasi does not think deep before making certain utterances.

Yamin described the Bishop as “a politician hiding behind God’s name to make political capital for his party– the NPP”.

Against this background, Yamin explained that if the Bishop was a person who thinks deeply and analyzes issues critically, he would not make such a statement because the very party he is speaking for promised to move Ghana from Taxation to production and failed to do so 6 years after assuming office.

“What has changed that government is focusing on taxation rather than the promise they gave to Ghanaians in the run up to the 2016 and 2020 elections? Is this the first time an opposition is disagreeing with the ruling government?” he queried.

Yamin added that the then NDC Government led by President John Mahama established the Energy Sector Levies Act (ESLA) 2015, Act 899, to solve the sector debt but it was opposed by the then opposition (NPP).

“Where was Bishop Ayensu? He never spoke against the opposition then because he is an NPP Bishop,” Yamin criticised.

The former minister concluded by admonishing the men of God to speak with wisdom, knowledge and deeper understanding of issues but not based on partisan lines.

Meanwhile the Methodist church Ghana has issued a statement saying the statement of Bishop Ayensu are entirely his opinion and not that of the Church.

