260
MenuNews
Twi News

You don’t wrestle with a pig – Mahama justifies silence on Kennedy Agyapong attacks

Kennedy Agyapong And John Mahama12121212 play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Kennedy Agyapong has on various occasions accused Mr Mahama of being corrupt

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong accuses former President Mahama of being corrupt

Former President Mahama meets NDC members in USA

Former President Mahama refuses to budge to Kennedy Agyapong’s accusations

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that he has no time to respond to the constant attacks and allegations hurled at him by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

According to former President Mahama, his silence on Mr Agyapong’s attacks is guided by two proverbs.

“I am guided by one African proverb and one English proverb; I will start with the English one, which says you don’t wrestle with a pig. It doesn’t mind rolling in mud, and so if you try to wrestle with a pig, you also will go and roll in that mud. And I don’t want to go in that mud.

TWI NEWS

“And the second one, our elders say if you are bathing and [a] person who is not correct comes and take your towel, you don’t jump out and run after him,” Mr Mahama stated in an answer during a meeting with some members of the National Democratic Congress at the Bentley University in the United States on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

A member of the New York Branch of the NDC, Eunice Amanda Banson, sought to find out from Mr Mahama why he has over the period been quiet on the constant attacks and allegations thrown at him by the loudmouth Assin North MP.

“You have to tell us, why are you so mute and this man is always on top of you?” she inquired.

But in his response, Mr Mahama noted that he had taken a discretionary decision not to respond to critics such as Kennedy Agyapong as doing such would take away his time.

“If I want to mind those people, I will spend all my time responding to them. I don’t have that time,” Mr Mahama said.

A staunch critic of Mr Mahama, Kennedy Agyapong, a member of the New Patriotic Party, has accused the former president of being corrupt on various occasions.

Aside from tagging Mr Mahama as incompetent, Kennedy Agyapong says the former president, during his tenure, supervised a government that was riddled with corruption and pilfering of state funds.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy
Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian lady reveals both employer and son wanted to have sex with her
Akim Oda MP escapes mob attack as irate NPP supporters storm his residence
Black Stars land in Nigeria for World Cup play-off showdown
South Dayi MP calls out Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong on how Zanetor Rawlings gave him water when he was angry
Lydia Forson’s take on Will Smith’s slap incident at Oscars
Prince Tagoe makes bold claim about Felix Afena-Gyan
Mahama justifies silence on Kennedy Agyapong attacks
The latest information from Black Stars camp ahead of Nigeria game
Related Articles: