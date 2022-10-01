You enjoyed the praises, take the boos in good faith – Akufo-Addo told

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart, Ambassador Daniel Ohene Agyekum has told the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that, just as they enjoyed cheers ahead of the 2016 campaign, they must accept boos too and learn from it.

He says the reaction over the weekend was feedback from the people to the government, that they are dissatisfied with their governance.



He was speaking on ultimate FM, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



‘‘Akufo-Addo, should understand, it’s an eye open, this is not the first time of a similar displeasure, against this government and the president.



‘‘Anger and the way he has led this country for these years, the real point is having the government since the incident have the government sat down and tried to analyze or critically think about the cause of the development, there is always a cause.



‘‘When in the beginning, ‘Nanaaaaa Neko nu’ was being sung and all the signs been made, at the beginning that was what was happening, didn’t he enjoy all that, adulations, they did so if things have tuned this way, I would have thought that rather than blaming somebody else, they will have a retrospection and ask what, have I done wrong.

‘‘The NPP and Akufo-Addo, must take the booing in good faith and learn from it.’’



He maintains if leaders fail to do the right things, booing and other forms of embarrassment from the people will be their portion.



‘‘If leaders do the right thing, I mean all leaders, they won’t be booed. They will rather be cheered’’ he said.



‘‘From my perspective, leaders when you lose the charge, nobody will follow a leader if that person does not trust the leader’’, he observed.