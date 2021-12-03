You ensured there was no food shortage during pandemic - Akufo-Addo commends farmers, fisherfolk

The 37th Farmers' Day is being held at Cape Coast

Ghana celebrates 37th Farmers’ Day

Coronavirus has not affected food supply



Akufo-Addo is attending event at Cape Coast



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent out his gratitude to all farmers across the country for what he says is their hard work that ensured that during these difficult times of the novel Coronavirus, there has not been shortage of food in the country.



The president, celebrating all farmers on Farmers’ Day today, Friday, December 3, 2021, wrote that this year’s celebration is with a lot more significance because of the efforts made by all farmers to ensure there is food supply all year round.



“This year’s event has taken on added significance because of the efforts of our farmers and fisherfolk in ensuring that there were no shortages of food at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a Facebook post.

Also, President Akufo-Addo stated that his government is committed to creating the best environments to ensure that the agriculture sector continues to thrive.



“There is wealth in agriculture, and government will continue to create the enabling environment, and put in place the necessary policies and programmes for the rapid growth of the agricultural sector,” he said.



The first Friday of every December is set aside to celebrate the hard work of farmers and fisherfolk who feed not only the citizens of Ghana but also those of our neighbouring West African countries.



The 37th National Farmers’ Day is on the theme, “Planting for Food and Jobs: Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana” and is being held at Cape Coast.



