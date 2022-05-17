'You form crucial part in Ghana’s multi-party democracy' – Clerk of Parliament to media

Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah

The Clerk to Parliament, Mr. Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah has underscored the important role the media plays in disseminating information and reporting on proceedings in the Chamber.

According to him, the media in Parliament forms a crucial part in practicing multi-party Parliamentary democracy in Ghana.



“The role of the Press Corps especially in the 8th Parliament under the Fourth Republican Constitution is crucial to the sustainability and growth of parliamentary democracy, particularly in our current dispensation where we have a Parliament with a unique composition.



"Now more than ever, the tenets of our democratic credentials are being tested, and how we navigate this period and its associated complexities will determine how far we travel on the path of democracy and development, as a nation,” he added.



The Clerk to Parliament made this assertion during a two-day sensitisation workshop for members of the PPC on the theme: “A Knowledgeable Parliamentary Reporter as a promoter of multi-party parliamentary democracy,” at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.



He assured members of the Parliamentary Press Corps (PPC) that the Parliamentary Service will provide the needed tools, equipment, and a conducive working environment for members to better their work.

Mr. Nsiah explained further that providing the needed tools and a conducive working environment will empower and equip members of the Press Corps in Parliament to perform their duties without fear or favour.



“It is the Media which conveys to the people the nature of the business transacted in Parliament, the substance of Parliamentary legislation and discussion, thereby enhancing public perception of Parliament.



"The Media keeps the people informed of what is happening in Parliament. The significant role played by the press earned it the accolade “the Fourth Estate” in democracy.



"Both the Press and Parliament, which serve the public interest, are vital for the success as well as the smooth functioning of our democracy,” he noted.



Mr. Nsiah also touched on the challenges affecting the media in the discharge of their duties in Parliament and highlighted the commitment of the House to building the capacity of members.

“In demonstrating a commitment to strengthening its partnership with the media, Parliament recently completed and handed over to the Press Corps, a well-equipped office to facilitate the discharge of its duties.



"Similarly, the Parliamentary Service, in recognition of the strategic importance of the Press Corps to the work of Parliament has provided the requisite support for the organisation of this workshop.



This is no doubt, a testament to the desire and commitment of the Service to ensure that the members of the Press Corp are well-positioned and capacitated to provide balanced and accurate reportage on matters relating to Parliament.



The Clerk of Parliament admonished members to pay close attention to details on the floor, interrogate the issues, seek expert opinion, and adhere to the tenets of the profession.