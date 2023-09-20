You fought the church, now you want to be president? – Apostle Agyenim goes after Ken Agyapong

Apostle Agyenim Boateng of the Peniel Outreach Ministries International has opposed the possibility of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong becoming the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate.

The pastor has asserted that Agyapong's past actions, particularly his criticism of the Church of God, disqualifies him from being considered as the party's flagbearer.



Speaking via a television broadcast, he urged NPP delegates to carefully consider their choice for the presidential candidate and emphasized that only Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia can secure victory for the party in the upcoming elections in December 2024.



He highlighted the controversial moments when Agyapong publicly criticized the Church during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.



He recalled Agyapong's statements in which he suggested that, if he were president, he would "collapse all one-man churches in Ghana."



“When Covid came, a man that I respect so much, I respect him more than any other honorable in Ghana, Kennedy Agyapong I respect him more than any other men of God.



"But when Covid came, this same man rose up against the church thinking that he was disgracing the churches and he had the audacity to say that if he was president, he will collapse all one-man churches in Ghana and today the same man needs the church's vote.

"When you are talking be careful, I am telling you the only hope, and I am saying it today and again that the only hope for NPP is Dr. Bawumia, if not him the party will lose. If they get 38% then it means that God is not alive.



“The same man that rose up against the church and Ghana is a Christian country and this man rose up singlehandedly against the church claimed that if he was the head only Roman, Methodist, and Pentecost would be left and today the same man needs the same people to vote, you see how God is?”



During the COVID-19 era, the Assin Central Member of Parliament launched a crusade against various Ghanaian pastors whom he accused of being fake. Among them were prophet Nigel Gaisie, Prophet Badu Kobi, Obinim among others.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Addiah Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Everyday People | This petty trader says she was once a backup singer for Daasebre Dwamena



