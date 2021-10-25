You gave us the most outstanding VP of the 4th Republic - Akufo-Addo’s tribute to Bawumia’s mother

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday expressed gratitude to the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia for giving Ghana the most outstanding Vice President of the 4th Republic.



The President was among thousands of Ghanaians who thronged Walewale, in the North East Region as the final Islami funeral of Vice President Bawumia’s mother was held on Sunday.



Reading his tribute at the funeral, President Akufo-Addo described Hajia Mariama Bawumia as a woman of "unfailing courtesy", who produced the most outstanding Vice President of the 4th Republic.

"We have come from all parts of the country to Walewale to express our sympathies to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his siblings and pay our respects to the memory of their late mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia, a woman of unfailing courtesy.



She always made colleagues and friends of her son very welcomed in their home here. I thank her very much for that.," said President Akufo-Addo.



"She was also the mother of the man generally acknowledged as the most outstanding Vice President of the 4th Republic, her beloved son, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia," the President added



President Akufo-Addo also lauded the commitment of Hajia Mahiama Bawumia in her role as the wife of Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, the father of Vice President Bawumia, whom the President described in glowing terms and lauded his leading contribution to the formation of the first NPP, the Northern People’s Party.



"A remarkable woman, she was the devoted wife of one of the most prominent statesman of his era and one of the leading

moving spirits in the formation of the Northern People’s Party the first NPP, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia."



"There are not many who can lay claim to such relationships. A member of the independent generation, a generation which who bore the vicissitudes of the National struggles for freedom and independence."



"We thank her for her service to her family, community and nation. May her soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty until the last day of resurrection when we shall all meet again."