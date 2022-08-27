You got it wrong; KNUST is not a Montessori – Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has reacted to the KNUST directive, which abolished all Junior Common Room (JCR) systems of hall management by students on the university campus.

According to Sam Nartey George, even though the law must deal with anyone found breaking the law, the school's management got it wrong as the KNUST is not a Montessori.



He said the decision by the council to abolish student involvement in the administration of halls and student affairs is “retrogressive and counterproductive."



Reacting to the news in a Facebook post, sighted by GhanaWeb, he said, "With the greatest of respect, the KNUST Council has got this wrong. It is a university, not a Montessori.



“We agree that the law must deal with anyone found breaking the law but to abolish student involvement in the administration of halls and students affairs is retrogressive and counterproductive.”



On August 15, 2022, the university again made the wrong headlines after a series of rape allegations by students when its students who reside in the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) clashed.

The clash resulted in at least 11 students sustaining various injuries, with properties, including 11 vehicles, being vandalised.



According to a student at the university who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity, the residents of the Katanga Hall deliberately attacked students of Conti while they were embarking on a procession.



In reaction to the above, the KNUST council issued a statement, banning the Junior Common Room (JCR) System of hall management by students in all the halls of the university starting from the 2023/2024 academic year.



In a statement issued and sighted by GhanaWeb, the ban is a result of the recent clash between students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental), and it means that all the halls in the KNUST will not have student leadership.



It added that the Hall Masters and the Hall Council of the various halls will take over the day-to-day management of them, which was previously done by elected student leaders.

It was based on this, that Sam George described the decision as retrogressive and counterproductive.



“Such knee-jerk reactions expose a clear lack of man management abilities in the ranks of the university authorities,” he added.



