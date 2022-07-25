You got what you opted for – Haruna Iddrisu to Ghanaians

Haruna Iddrisu is Minority Leader in parliament

Ken Ofori-Atta presents Mid-Year Budget statement in parliament

Haruna Iddrisu reacts to Ken Ofori-Atta's presentation



Don't be disappointed, Haruna Iddrisu to Ghanaians



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has said Ghanaians ought not to complain about the current economic hardships they are facing because they rightly chose the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to govern the affairs of the nation.



According to him, the finance minister who presented the Mid-year Budget statement to parliament on Tuesday, July 25, 2022, failed to address pertinent issues affecting the ordinary Ghanaian, to present some hope.



“Mr. Speaker, I see no respite, I cannot see my way clear, I cannot see any hope for the Ghanaian people who thought that today’s statement will bring them some respite because of the rising cost of living, the rising cost of doing business, the rising number of persons affected by extreme poverty," he said while reacting to Ken Ofori-Atta’s presentation.



Haruna Iddrisu further noted that the issue of returns from the E-Levy was not tackled and addressed by the finance minister.

“Conspicuously lost in this statement is returns for E-Levy. What is its disappointing performance?” he said.



He, however, added that Ghanaians should accept their fate because it was a choice they made.



“To Ghanaians, don’t be disappointed, this is what you opted for and this is what you have,” he added.







WA/BB