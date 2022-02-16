You had no merit to win 2012 elections on your own – Anyidoho fires Mahama

Founder and President of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

John Evans Atta Mills dies in office as President

NDC settles on Mahama as 2012 election flagbearer



Nana Akufo-Addo challenges 2012 election results



Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute (AMI), Koku Anyidoho has said former President John Dramani Mahama could not have on his own merit won the 2012 elections.



According to him, the former president was a beneficiary of the late John Evans Atta Mills’ legacy following his demise.



In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Mr. Anyidoho suggested that Mr. Mahama owed his 2012 election victory to the late president.



He said the former president lacked merit to have won the election in a space of just three months.

“You [John Dramani Mahama] won on the ticket of President Mills in 2012 because John Mahama, you can never say anywhere that it took you 3 months to win that election.



"It was the results of what President Mills did that you won. I served you well. Let me say it categorically. John Mahama did not win 2012 on his own merit. He had no merit.



"That election was won because of what President Mills did in the three and half years. John Mahama could not have done anything in 3 months. What did he do as Vice President? Everything that happened [that 2012 elections] was not won by John Mahama it was won on the legacy of John Evans Atta Mills,” he told host of Top Story Evans Mensah.



Mahama was declared winner of the 2012 elections by the Electoral Commission after he had secured 50.7% of votes, with the then opposition leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo garnering 47.74%.



John Mahama took office in July 2012 after the unexpected death of President John Atta Mills, he subsequently led the National Democratic Congress into the 2012 race and eventually emerged victorious.



However, Nana Akufo-Addo challenged the election results at the Supreme Court. After months of court hearings, the apex court affirmed Mahama’s victory at the polls.