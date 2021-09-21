You hate, detest Nkrumah so much yet benefitted a lot from him – Mornah to Akufo-Addo

Bernard Mornah, former National Chairman of the PNC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hates Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah so much even though he (the president) benefitted immensely from the policies of the pan-African icon, a former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr Bernard Mornah, has said.

Mr Mornah told Afia Papabi on CTV’s morning show Dwabremu, on Tuesday, 21 September 2021, which is Nkrumah Memorial Day, that the way the Nkrumah Mausoleum has been shabbily treated and left to rot, coupled with attempts by the president, in his view, to erase Nkrumah from the annals of history as the founder of Ghana, betrays his ill-feelings toward one of Africa’s most famous independence leaders.



“President Akufo-Addo has made it like Kwame Nkrumah was his rival”, Mr Mornah observed, adding: “And Kwame Nkrumah provided the opportunity for you, President Akufo-Addo, to go to the university to eat for free.”



“When you were at the university, you were eating for free, sleeping for free; they were ironing your clothes for you,” he stressed.



Mr Mornah said: “It is Kwame Nkrumah who instituted those policies.”



“So”, he noted, “you are a beneficiary of the man you so much hate and detest and today that is Founder’s Day, Akufo-Addo wants us to change this day.”

“You can’t succeed,” Mr Mornah declared.



On the decrepit nature of the Nkrumah mausoleum, Mr Mornah decried: “It is today that is Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day that they’ve gone to hire a mower to mow the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to make it look decent.”



“There isn’t a drop of water in the fountain at the mausoleum,” he added.



“The place is so dry,” he bemoaned.



In his opinion, the children of today will treat the leaders of today in the same manner they have treated Nkrumah.

“My kids will go there and other kids will go there. They will go and see how we are treating the founder of our nation and you think that they will have respect for those who are in office today?”



“Because they will grow with the perception that the leaders of today did not honour the memory of the founder of our nation, [so], why should they come and honour your memory?” he surmised.



“That is the view we are leaving [for them]. I don’t want to make comparisons but recently there was a funeral in Kumasi; you saw the kind of building they put there, and that is the founder of our nation, so, this morning I felt so sad and my wife, who decided to go there for the first time, broke down because she couldn’t believe that this is how we’ll honour the memory of the founder of the nation,” Mr Mornah said.