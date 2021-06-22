You have 48 hours to seek wise counsel else we’ll close Lighthouse churches - Kumasi Youth threatens Dag Heward-Mills

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills founder of Lighthouse Chapel International

The Kumasi Youth Association in the Ashanti Region is threatening to shut down branches of the Lighthouse Chapel International in Asanteman if the leader of the church, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, does not seek wise counsel to formally apologies to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in a sermon that has gone viral critiqued the Ashanti monarch of not having a positive impact on the lives of his people but always parades himself celebrating anniversaries.



However, according to the group which comprises the Kumasi Youth Association and Asante Youth Association, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’ comments is part of a grand scheme to defame the Asante monarch.



“We are calling on Bishop Dag to seek wise counsel within 48 hours. Otherwise, none of his churches in the Asanteman enclave will be allowed to operate,” Secretary of Kumasi Youth Association, Kwabena Frimpong, who addressed a news conference in Kumasi on Monday 21 June stated.



He added, “We are warning all and sundry who hide behind religion and politics to push this evil agenda against Asanteman and his royal majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. We will let them know that we will meet them up with brute force.”

Bishop Heward-Mills over the weekend rendered an unqualified apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II about comments in his sermon.



According to him, that sermon was preached nearly 20 years ago and was completely taken out of context.



Bishop Heward-Mills stated, “I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down.



“I wish to apologize to His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II for any disrespect, insult or harm caused him or his royal court. Please accept my profound apologies for the statements I made.”