You have become too comfortable in Accra – Otumfuo chides Ashanti Region MPs

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, chided Members of Parliament (MP) from the Ashanti Region over their lack of attention to the region.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ project he is spearheading to mobilize $10 million to renovate the 70-year-old facility Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), on November 10, 2023, the Asantehene charged the Ashanti Region MPs to help raise some of the money from their constituencies.



He told the MPs that they should take the project seriously because it would bring them honour, before warning against their lack of attention to their home region.



“All MPs would take some of the money for me. You would take the money from your constituents for me. And I telling you to take this seriously and take care of it.



“It looks as if you’re becoming too comfortable in Accra. You’re too comfortable in Accra, you are enjoying too much over there. You must stop this behaviour. These are the things that would make you get honour over there,” he said in the Twi dialect.



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the launch of the project made a passionate appeal to various households in the Ashanti Region to donate GH¢200 a month towards the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



Reports indicate that within hours of the launch of the project, millions of Ghana cedis have been donated to support it.

