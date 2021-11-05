'You have clouded your senses with myopic political interest' - Bawumia’s aide to Adongo, others

Spokesperson and Economic Advisor to the Vice President, Dr Gideon Baako

• Opposition party challenges Vice President’s claims on digitization and digitalization

• Aide to vice president says opposition members lack understanding of digital trends



• Dr Bawumia last week delivered a lecture on the transformation of Ghana through digital technology under Akufo-Addo government



A spokesperson and Economic Advisor to the Vice President, Dr Gideon Baako, has stated that persons casting aspersions on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitalization lecture require insight into modern technological trends to be able to appreciate the lecture.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, Dr Baako directed his shots at members of the opposition National Democratic Congress including the Member of Parliament for Bolga, Isaac Adongo, saying their thoughts have been clouded with political interest.



"I find it very funny when the NDC and the likes of Hon. Adongo goes around to say that this digitization does not put money into the pockets of the ordinary Ghanaian. It’s because they have clouded their senses with their myopic political interest.



"The NPP government has through the improvement of the economy provided more jobs and also creating avenues for more jobs to be created."

"Ghana’s economy, through the ingenuity of the Vice President, is gradually taking shape which I believe will help improve the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian," he stated.



The vice president last week delivered a lecture on the topic “Transforming an Economy Through Digitalization- The Ghana Story.”



The vice president speaking at the lecture touted several achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government in transforming Ghana and ensuring development through digital technology.



The vice president’s lecture and some claims he made has however elicited fierce rejection and criticism from the opposition who say the president made overstretching claims.



