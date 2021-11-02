You have failed as a leader if you think you are irreplaceable - Professor to Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

• My exit as Regional Chairman will affect the fortunes of the NPP in the region, Chairman Wontumi

• Wontumi believes no one can manage the party affairs in the region as he does



• You should groom people to take after you, Professor Charles Marfo tells Wontumi



A Provost of the College of Humanities and social sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Charles Marfo, has slammed, incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, for saying NPP will lose 2024 elections should he be voted out in the upcoming regional delegate’s congress.



According to Professor Charles Marfo, Bernard Antwi Bosiako has failed as a leader for making such a statement.



He quizzed that should the party lock up the offices in the region should he become incapacitated or die in a worst-case scenario.

According to angelonline.com, he said he would have voted the incumbent chairman out if he was a delegate



"I am happy Wontumi compared himself to Lionel Messi, because Barcelona is going through the process without him. I keep saying this, if you’re a leader and think you’re irreplaceable, you’ve failed.



“There should be successes even in your absence. I think he’s only a populist, displaying gold bars and all that on live radio which didn’t help anyone. I’d vote against him for saying he’s irreplaceable if I were a delegate.



“It tells he hasn’t groomed anybody. Because as a leader, you should groom people to take after you. Who are you to say you’re irreplaceable? What if one day you’re incapacitated or die in the worst-case scenario. Should the party lock up offices in the region?” he queried.



Professor Charles Marfo said he expected the chairman to contest at the national level and not in the region.

“He’s been chairman for two consecutive terms and I would have stepped aside if I were him. I was expecting him to contest chairmanship at the national level because he’s done with the region.



“Yes, we heard he stood for the party at some point. But he’s the cause of all the tension in Ashanti region which in turn didn’t favour the party in any way.



“His posture, affluent display of wealth and arrogance made so much noise in the region. A scenario is the story of stolen ballot boxes hidden in hotels, creating unnecessary tension. Don’t know what politicians get from such uncouth political stunt’’, he added.